Three Thugs Caught On Tape Killing Guard, Stealing Gas Cylinders In Ukunda

Crime Scene [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

A night guard was brutally attacked and killed by thugs in Kibundani, Ukunda, Kwale county, on Sunday.

The deceased, a 42 year old male, was clobbered to death by three thugs at around 2:43 am.

On the fateful night, he was guarding a guest house.

In CCTV footage capturing the ordeal, the three men sneak their way into the premises beat the guard to death before making away with gas cylinders.

They stole 5 gas cylinders; a 13kg cylinder and four 6kg cylinders all  worth a measly Sh20,770.

As two members of the gang broke into the premises, one is seen standing over the victim’s lifeless body.

So far, police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident in spite of the footage.

Members of the public are appealing for help in identifying the three men who as seen in the footage, did not cover their faces.

In December 2019, the formation of illegal groups was on the rise which was a matter of concern to law enforcers.

Kwale county commissioner Karuku Ngumo, then said that the groups were dividing the people on tribal basis.

“These people are propagating hate speech and inciting communities against each other risking the only peace that we are proud to have,” said Ngumo.

He banned a group identified as “Taireni” from holding any public meetings.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

