Thugs Break Into Ex Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony’s Hotel, Steal Valuables

Thieves allegedly broke into former nominated senator Zipporah Kittony’s hotel, partied and made away with electronics.

The Hotel, known as Sirwa Resort is located in Sibanda and is said to be owned by Kittony.

Speaking to the Standard, the ex-nominated Senator indicated that she was alerted of the theft by her house help adding that the thieves broke into the hotel after cutting the barbed wires that fenced it.

She disclosed that the thieves partied for hours in the hotel and made away with liquor and electronics valued at Sh500,000.

“I was informed by my house help that the hotel had been broken into and several items including expensive electronic equipment and wines were missing. This is a big blow for me. I’m urging security agents in the area to monitor the movements of idle youths in the county and also intensify security patrols especially around business premises,’’ she stated.

According to Kittony, the thieves disabled and tampered with the CCTVs before making their way into the hotel.

The area County Commander Ali Ayub confirmed that the incidence had taken place and investigations into the raid had been launched.

“It is true there was a robbery at the hotel. We suspect it was an inside job because the way the robbery was executed it was like someone knew the building well even where the CCTV was installed,’’ said Ayub.

Apparently, there have existed similar break-ins and robberies in the region, with televisions and electronics being the main target.

