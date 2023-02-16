Thugs Break into CS Jumwa’s Nairobi Home, Steal Sh1.1 Million

Aisha Jumwa, cabinet secretary for public service, was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Thugs are said to have broken into her Loresho home.

According to the police, the incident took place after the CS left the premises on official business at 1:45 pm.

One of the guards on her security detail reported the matter to the police.

Three men entered the compound by breaking through the electric perimeter wall, and made their way into the main house through the back door, which was unlocked.

The trio entered the home and went straight to the master bedroom upstairs, where they plundered the room and stole gold jewelry and two laptops, the complaint filed under number 3/15/02/2023, shows.

The thugs then moved to a room where CS Jumwa’s daughters were sleeping, and took Sh1.1 million, three mobile phones, and jewelry of an undetermined value.

The incident left one of the daughters with minor injuries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...