Suspected Thugs Behind Adams Arcade Killings Lynched in Marurui For Stealing Sh1.2 Million

adams arcade robbers
Suspect in Adams Arcade Theft Incidents. [Courtesy]

Three suspected thugs linked to the murder of two M-Pesa attendants at Adams Arcade a fortnight ago, are dead.

The trio was lynched by a mob at Njathaini estate a few metres from the Northern Bypass after robbing yet another attendant at Marurui.

“They later took off towards Shell Petrol Station direction where they jumped on a motorcycle whose registration number was not captured and sped off towards Kiambu along the Northern bypass,” a police report reads in part.

They are said to have made away with Sh900,000 in cash, a Dell laptop worth Sh25,000 and airtime scratch cards worth Sh300,000, all belonging to Joseph Kariuki Ng’ang’a.

Mr Kariuki is said to have gone after the thugs while raising alarm. Members of the public chased after the trio after which they killed them.

Kilimani Sub-county police boss Mr Andrew Mbogo confirmed that the deceased persons were on the police radar. He stated that the firearm recovered from the scene of incident was the same that was used to kill two attendants; Gathoni Maina and Githinji Gitau, at Adams Arcade.

The firearm was apparently stolen from a police officer in June 2019. Then, the cop was attached to Riruta police station and is currently working at Shauri Moyo station.

Their bodies have been moved to City Mortuary.

