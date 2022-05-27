Three Women Arrested for Holding Man Hostage in Ruaraka, Demanding Sh100,000 Ransom

Three women are among five people arrested for holding a Caucasian male hostage and demanding ransom.

The suspects; Joseph Makau Mulatya, Patrick Wekesa Omosa, Rehema Njeri, Vigilance Mumbi and Hadija Ong’ai, were nabbed in Ruaraka, after luring a man from social media.

“In a well choreographed plan, the three damsels who were arrested prey for men online, promising them blissful moments with a happy ending and the wowed men easily fall into the trap hook, line and sinker,” said DCI director George Kinoti in a statement.

In this case, the women lured the unidentified male to a room behind Naivas, Ruaraka with the promise of a great time.

Just as they are about to get down to business, the DCI said, they are interrupted by a man claiming to be one of the women’s boyfriend.

The man was found stark naked as the suspects awaited a Sh100,000 MPesa message.

THE REINCARNATION OF THE BASMATI BABES Detectives based at DCI parklands have arrested 5 suspects among them three women for kidnapping a man and demanding for a ransom to set him free. In a crime that is gaining currency barely a week after the ‘Basmati Babes’ expose pic.twitter.com/XFm0Ojj5R5 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 26, 2022

“The man had called his relatives claiming that he had been involved in a road accident and needed Sh100,000 for treatment. The special agents who had followed cyber forensic leads to the house where the victim was being held,” added Kinoti.

The suspects were also involved in a similar incident that occured in Parklands, where a man was robbed of Sh450,000.

“The man has since identified the suspects positively, as those who milked the cash from his bank account in a similar modus operandi,” said DCI.

The five will be arraigned later today (Friday).

