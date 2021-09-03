Three ‘Wash Wash’ Suspects Arrested as Detectives Raid Apartment in Kileleshwa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four people including three suspects linked to money laundering crimes in Nairobi.

The money-laundering suspects, Abdulaziz Ibrahim Hassan aged 54, Dorcas Ntoya, 34, and Arum Bob Busimbi, 26, were arrested on Thursday evening at an apartment in Kileleshwa in an operation by DCI’s Transnational Organized Crime detectives.

According to the DCI, the three are believed to be part of a syndicate that is behind the rising cases of money laundering, commonly known as “wash wash” in the country.

During the intelligence-led operation, the sleuths found assorted fake and local foreign currencies at Midea Apartment’s house number 101 where the suspects were ambushed.

Read: Jalang’o Denies Involvement in Dubious Deals Implicating “Flamboyant Businessmen” (Video)

Also seized in the house were several fake US dollar notes in denominations of 100 and a machine believed to be used in making the fake notes.







A search in the basement parking of the apartment led to the recovery of more suspicious items in a Honda Fit KCY 695X vehicle owned by one of the suspects.

The items include three copies of a fake letter purportedly from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) notifying receipt of Sh10billion, two copies of United Nation invoices, a forged anti-money laundering clearance certificate and a packet of white powder labeled ‘Best Quality Laundry Starch’.

Also Read: Blogger Edgar Obare Exposes Wash Wash Cartels Who Worked With Kevin Omwenga

Others are a bottle containing a bluish substance, 45 US dollar notes in 100 denominations and 166 notes of Kenyan currency in Sh1000 denominations.

The vehicle was also impounded.

The fourth suspect is the caretaker of the apartment identified as Ethan Mureithi.

Also Read: How “Wash Wash” Business Runs In Kenya

The 54-year-old man, police said, obstructed the detectives from conducting the operation within the facility.

DCI said the caretaker will also face appropriate charges.

Meanwhile, the “wash wash” suspects Hassan, Ntoya are Busimbiwill remain in custody pending arraignment.

A stealth operation by DCI's Transnational Organized Crime detectives led to the arrest of three suspects of money laundering, at an apartment in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area. During the operation conducted yesterday evening, three suspects were found with assorted fake local pic.twitter.com/PHZ1X7h1xa — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 3, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...