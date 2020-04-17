Three Top Journalists Leave KTN For Recently Launched TV47

Recently launched TV47 is now flexing muscles with the big boys in the industry, the recent victim of its onslaught being Standard Media Group’s KTN.

KTN has lost three top journalists to the newbie, including two editors and one producer, who will report to their new station on Monday, April 20, according to Business Today.

The three include John Mwaura, KTN assignments editor Sam Gakunyi and tv producer Diana Tarik.

John Mwaura will take up the role of Editorial Director at TV47, while Sam Gakunyi will be in charge of Revenue generation and Branded Content. Diana will be the Production and Programmes Manager.

Mwaura, a CNN fellow, previously worked at Ebru TV as the head of news before he was hired by KTN. He also worked for Korea Broadcasting System (KBS).

Gakunyi on the other hand worked at Royal Media Services and was one of the brains behind Viusasa, a video-on-demand platform owned by the media house.

Diana on the other hand has over 15 years of experience, and previously worked at Mediamax’s K24 before joining KTN Home and KTN News.

Standard Media Group has been restructuring, and recently announced that it was going to fire at least 170 employees due to dwindling profits.

In a notice dated March 18, 2020, Company CEO Orlando Lyomu issued a one month notice after which the company will start shedding off employees declared redundant.

“The Company, therefore, gives a one (1) months’ notice of its intention to declare redundancy with effect from the date hereof. The redundancy will be undertaken in phase,” reads the notice in part.

“All employees who will be declared redundant will be paid as follows: a) Payment for days worked until the exit date. b) Severance pay of 15 days or days indicated in CBA for union workers; for every completed year of service. c) Notice pay as per contract of employment. cl) Payment of leave days accrued and not taken at the time of exit. e) Pension dues in line with the Scheme rules,” added the notice.

The media house has been losing audience after the exit of big names to rival media houses, Joe Ageyo being a notable exit.

The Standard Group has recorded a loss after tax of Ksh484 millionin the year ended December 2019.

The Standard Group houses KTN Home, KTN News, Radio Maisha, The Standard Newspaper, The Nairobian (a weekly tabloid) and newly launched Vybez Radio, Spice FM, KTN Burudani and KTN Farmers.

The company also launched two print products, Pulser and Travelog.

