Three Thugs Gunned Down After Attempt to Mug Cop In Kahawa West

Three suspected thugs were on Wednesday morning shot dead after a robbery gone wrong in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Police reports indicate that the miscreants were gunned down after an attempt to mug a cop at around 5am.

The officer was among a team of officers who had posed as pedestrians at Kamae area after numerous complaints from locals over a rise in mugging cases.

Unaware of the trap, police said, the three man-gang attacked the officers, who were in plain clothes, prompting a fatal rebuff.

Nairobi police boss James Mugera confirmed the incident saying a pistol and three bullets were recovered from the scene.

Also recovered were three mobile phones police believe were stolen from other pedestrians.

The bodies of the three were moved to City Mortuary pending identification.

“The suspects did not have identification documents and efforts to identify them are ongoing,” said Mugera.

