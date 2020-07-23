Anxiety As Three Test Positive For Covid-19 At Naivasha GK Prison

Three members of Staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Naivasha GK prison, one of the largest penal institutions in the country.

According to Standard, two of those who are said to have contracted the virus are from the accounts department while the other one is a warder who reportedly came into contact with several inmates.

Tension and anxiety has thus gripped the prison which holds approximately 2,000 inmates with the majority being on death row or life sentences.

Inmates in the prison have raised concerns over their health following the new cases, although the prison management is said to have downplayed the issue stating that the staffers are under medication while intimating that so far no prisoner has exhibited the symptoms relating to the virus.

Consequently, the prisoners who sought anonymity attributed the recent state and discovery of new cases to transfer of prisoners from one county to the other.

“Currently we have a shortage of water within the prison staff quarters a move that has affected hand washing efforts and its time the department acted on this,” he said.

The Prisons senior assistant commissioner Kennedy Aluda has debunked the claims being peddled about the condition at the prison stating that overcrowding has been in existence since time memorial. He indicated that the warder who tested positive for the virus is under treatment and isolation at Tigoni Hospital.

“We have put measures to make sure that new inmates are first put on quarantine before joining the other prisoners and at the moment only three staff members have tested positive,” he said.

Last month, there was panic at Vihiga and Manyani prisons after inmates tested positive for Covid-19.

In both cases, however, it was reported that the situation was under control as the contacts had been traced and isolated.

