Three Suspects Fighting for Their Lives in Hospital After Robbery Gone Wrong in Kinoo

Three suspected thugs are nursing injuries at a Kiambu hospital after an attack by an irate mob on Sunday night.

The trio escaped death by a whisker after a robbery gone wrong in Kinoo area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Topla Muteti, Kelvin Kamau and Erick Karanja all aged between 21 and 22 are in critical condition.

The three, DCI said, had robbed a woman who was walking home of her valuables, before she raised an alarm attracting the attention of boda boda riders who were waiting to ferry late night customers to their homes.

“Immediately after the attack, the trio immediately took flight aboard a red motorbike, prompting the boda boda riders to give chase at full light, baying for their blood,” DCI said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The over 30 boda boda riders caught up with the thugs as they approached stage 87.

Cornered, one of the thugs jumped from the getaway bike in a bid to escape but landed on the tarmac with a thud, DCI said.

The motorbike wobbled for a few metres and landed in a ditch, leaving the miscreants at the mercy of the irate riders.

The mob descended on the thugs with blows and kicks accusing them of soiling their good name by using motorbikes as their gateway means after committing crimes.

The suspects were rescued by police officers from Kinoo Police station who responded to the scene after the commotion.

The officers recovered from the three a homemade firearm capable of firing before rushing them to a hospital in Wangige, Kiambu county, where they are fighting for their lives.

Meanwhile, the motorbike used by the thugs, registration number KMFH 382L, remains in police custody as detectives continue with a probe into the incident.

