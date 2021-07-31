in NEWS

Three Suspected M-Pesa Fraudsters Nabbed in Isiolo

mpesa fraudsters
mpesa fraudsters (Courtesy)

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspected M-Pesa fraudsters in Isiolo.

The three, identified as Mary Hinga, Samwel Ndirangu and Josephine Tanui are said to have defrauded Mpesa agents large sums of money. They were arrested yesterday.

According to the DCI, the trio would approach M-Pesa agents as dealers selling sim cards and other products. Once they find a customer, they would swindle money from them and switch off their phones.

A Vehicle, Toyota Vitz was confiscated by the DCI during the operation. The vehicle was believed to have been used to orchestrate the fraud in different parts of Isiolo.

Also recovered were numerous sim cards that were being used by the fraudsters.

In a similar account of events two weeks ago, a 21-year-old man suspected to be operating a wide mobile syndicate scam that swindled Kenyans their hard-earned money via mobile transactions was arrested.

Through a series of tweets, the DCI stated that the arrest of the 21-year-old Juja University student was a joint effort of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and investigators from Safaricom.

Among the items recovered was a gunny bag full of SIM cards belonging to Safaricom, Airtel &Telcom mobile phone service providers.

