in NEWS

Three Suspected Kidnappers Arrested in Githurai

Police car
Police vehicle /Courtesy

Three suspected kidnappers who had held a 23-year-old man hostage and demanded Sh300,000 were yesterday arrested in Githurai.

According to the DCI, the three suspects, Dickson Mwendwa, 24, Robert Kioko, 23 and Philip Kilonzi, 28 were nabbed following an intelligence-led operation.

The victim was reportedly framed after traveling from Mwingi East. He was supposed to meet a couple but was rather shocked when he met the woman of the house alone.

The woman’s husband then stormed the house accompanied by three men and accused the victim of having a romantic affair with his wife.

Read: Police Arrest Three Kidnappers, Rescue Victim in Murang&#8217;a

“Within no time, the husband stormed in accompanied by three other men, who landed on the young man with blows and kicks on allegation of having a romantic affair with the wife. They then frisked the victim taking Sh5,000 from him, before hurling him out of the house and whisking him away to the empty room,” the DCI said.

The victim was then forced to contact his family and raise Sh300,000 as a ransom for him to be released.

The victim has since been rescued with the suspected kidnappers expected to be arraigned in court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

GithuraiKidnappings

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

mumias sugar

Fresh Twist In Mumias Takeover As Ugandan Firm Gets Greenlight To Continue With Operations
Githii Mburu

KRA to Use Geo-Mapping Technology to Track Landlords