Three Sentenced to 20 Years for Trafficking 446 Kgs of Cannabis

Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Bhang (Courtesy)

Three men, Julius Nkolong Enkare, Adam Gituma Mugambi and Mohammed Jelly Adan will spend 20 years in jail for the Offence of trafficking in 446 Kgs of Cannabis Sativa.

The ruling was delivered by Hon Cosmas Maundu, the Chief Magistrate in Garissa Law Courts.

They have also been slapped with an additional fine of Sh40,140,000 or a further 1 year if they default to pay the fine.

According to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), they will begin their sentences once arrested.

In a different account of events last year, 14 people were arrested after police discovered over one acre farm of cannabis (bhang) plantation at Kedong Ranch in Naivasha.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the individuals were found weeding the crop by a  multi-agency team comprising of Anti Narcotics detectives, Administration Police (AP) Officers attached at Kedong field training Camp and OCPD Naivasha.

The officers destroyed the crop valued at Sh27 million before taking the suspects into custody.

