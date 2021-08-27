Three Police Reservists Arrested Over Fatal Shooting of Two Passengers in Mandera

Three police reservists have been arrested for the alleged murder of two people on June 21, 2021, in Elwak area, Mandera County.

Ali Abdi Ali, Mohamed Ibrahim Issack and Ahmed Mohamed Abdilatif from the National Police Reserve (NPR) were arrested by Elwak-based detectives on Thursday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) effected the arrests following completion of investigations into the fatal shooting of the two people who were among passengers attacked by NPR officers in the North Eastern County.

On the fateful day, the trio was reported to have shot at a Toyota Succeed ferrying passengers through Elwak Dololo Rd enroute to Wajir, killing Kulow Adfan Hassan and Ahmed Abdi Garad.

“The driver had then driven to Elwak Police Station and reported the incident, where search for the perpetrators and subsequent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting was initiated,” reads a statement from the DCI.

The officers were identified by survivors of the horrific incident.

The George Kinoti-led directorate said the officers will be arraigned to answer to murder charges.

The Kenya Police Reserve (KPR) was formed in 1948 to assist the regular Kenya Police in the maintenance of law and order.

The reservists now only exist in select areas, particularly, in the volatile North Eastern region notorious for security threats.

