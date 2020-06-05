Three Police Impostors Charged With Stealing Sh393,000 In Nakuru

Three impostors disguised as police officers have been charged with robbery with violence in a Nakuru court.

The three identified as Henry Kiarie, James Njuguna and Daniel Muthike were arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi with charges detailing robbery, preparing to commit a felony, possession of government stores and making documents without valid authority.

In the court documents according to the Standard, the trio robbed James Kamau Sh393,800 and threatened to use violence on him if he failed to cooperate and adhere to their demands.

The incident took place in Nakuru County, Kabazi trading center in Subukia sub-county on May 28, 2019.

Further, court documents indicate that during their arrest, they were found in possession of handcuffs, a fake certificate of appointment, a pocket phone and a metal key with indications that they were about to commit a felony.

“The accused persons had a pair of handcuffs, a fake certificate and a pocket phone,” the charge sheet read.

Muthike faced two counts where he allegedly had on his person a pair of handcuffs from the National Police Service, Chavakali.

He was also accused of formulating a letter without valid authority from the Nursing Council of Kenya aimed to defraud.

Njuguna, on the other hand, faced the charges of making a practice license number without authority and purporting that it was a genuine letter from the Nursing Council f Kenya.

The Senior magistrate released the suspects on Sh500,000 bond each and surety of a similar amount with an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 25, 2020.

