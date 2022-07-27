Three Perish In Crash Involving Kisii Governor Candidate Oyongo’s Campaign Car

Three people have been confirmed dead following a car accident involving Kisii Gubernatorial Candidate Manson Oyongo’s campaign vehicle.

In photos shared on social media, the accident reportedly happened today, in the wee hours of the morning.

It happened along the Kisii-Kilgoris route with several others nursing serious injuries. They have since been rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the same, Kisii sub-county traffic commander said the accident involved the Gubernatorial candidate’s campaign vehicle and a Probox that was overspeeding.

The driver of the Probox who has since gone missing also knocked down a pedestrian and a motorcycle. The two are receiving treatment.

The three who have been confirmed dead were bodyguards to the Gubernatorial candidate.

“The driver was speeding and lost control. He knocked a pedestrian and a motorcycle. Five people were injured and one person died on the spot,” said the sub-county traffic commander.

Oyongo is seeking to be Kisii County Governor under the Kenya National Congress (KNC) party. He is competing against seven other competitors including Simba Arati of ODM and Ezekiel Mochogu of UDA.

