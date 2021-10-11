Three People Killed, Another Injured as Bandits Stage Daring Raid in a Laikipia Village

Three people were killed and another injured on Sunday after suspected bandits raided a home at Ndindika Village, Ngarua division in Laikipia County.

In a statement, National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Isohi Shioso said the incident occurred at 4pm.

Three suspected Pokot bandits are said to have staged a daring attack at the home of Michael Kananu and made away with 32 heads of cattle and 2 sheep.

While driving the stolen cattle towards Laikipia Nature Conservancy, the bandits shot indiscriminately at the four people who were fishing at Mbogoini Dam at the time.

Multi-agency security teams running an operation in the troubled county responded and an exchange of fire with the criminals ensued.

Shioso confirmed that the officers managed to recover all the stolen livestock and returned them to the owner.

The security teams are pursuing the bandits still at large.

Authorities believe that bandits flushed out of areas recently declared operation zones had sought refuge in settlement areas and continue to terrorise locals.

“While we regret the loss of lives occasioned by the blood-thirsty criminals, we ask that locals report to police strangers in their neighbourhoods who are likely to have escaped from the Operation Zones,” said Shioso.

He noted that plans are underway to review the security operations in the area to ensure everyone is protected.

“The Multi-agency Security Teams will urgently review their approach to areas that were initially perceived to be of low risks of attacks to ensure that lives and properties are equally protected as those at the high-risk areas,” he added.

