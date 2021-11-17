Here are Three Parliamentary Bills Signed into Law by President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed three parliamentary bills into law. They are the Refugees Bill, Foreign Service Bill and the Law of Succession (Amendment) bill.

The signing has been completed through a ceremony at State House attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi in attendance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi signed the Refugees Bill, Foreign Service Bill and the Law of Succession (Amendment) Bill into law. Read more: https://t.co/r5be31vMFB pic.twitter.com/QgHtkl4E5q — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) November 17, 2021

The new Refugees Act will see to it that the management of refugees is strengthened through provisions of several international legal instruments.

Read: President Kenyatta Vows Not To Assent To The Parliamentary Service Bill

Consequently, the Foreign Service Act will provide for the establishment of the Foreign Service Academy which will see Kenya-foreign relations are enhanced.

Finally, the Law of Succession Act will help streamline the administration of succession matters in the country.

The Law of Succession Act was fronted by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and aimed to lockout secret lovers from claiming their partners’ estates.

This nonsense will stop and family property protected from such scavengers once Parliament passes the Law of Succession (Amendment) Bill!#SLAYQUEENSMUSTFALL pic.twitter.com/G5H7WFkSlK — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) March 16, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...