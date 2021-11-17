in NEWS

Here are Three Parliamentary Bills Signed into Law by President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta [Photo/Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed three parliamentary bills into law. They are the Refugees Bill, Foreign Service Bill and the Law of Succession (Amendment) bill.

The signing has been completed through a ceremony at State House attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi in attendance.

The new Refugees Act will see to it that the management of refugees is strengthened through provisions of several international legal instruments.

Consequently, the Foreign Service Act will provide for the establishment of the Foreign Service Academy which will see Kenya-foreign relations are enhanced.

Finally, the Law of Succession Act will help streamline the administration of succession matters in the country.

The Law of Succession Act was fronted by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and aimed to lockout secret lovers from claiming their partners’ estates.

