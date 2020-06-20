Three Officers Stationed At Kamukunji Police Station Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three police officers stationed at Kamukunji Police Station, Nairobi County, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the police officers are said to be receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital and Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

The third cop is receiving home-based care at his home in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

According to Citizen TV, families of two of the officers have been quarantined and are under observation.

Health CAS Rashid Aman has warned that the deadly virus is within the communities.

On Friday, he blamed the surge in the number of infections on the youths throwing parties in the suburbs.

“There is a worrying rise in the number of cases in suburbs including Westlands, Hurlingham, Lavington and Kileleshwa were there have been instances of youths holding parties, thus raising the risk of spreading the virus,” he said.

He noted that Kenyans have returned to normalcy hence the lack of discipline.

Yesterday, Chief Justice David Maraga suspended court operations in Mombasa after 11 staffers contracted the virus.

The 11 had come into contact with some 118 people.

Earlier on in the week, a Mbale Prison inmate tested positive for the virus. He had come into contact with four other prisoners who have since been isolated.

A week ago, a prisoner at Manyani Prison was moved following a positive Coronavirus test.

About a fortnight ago, 31 inmates were evacuated from Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison and placed under treatment in various hospitals in Nairobi after testing positive for Covid-19.

Over the recent past, the government has freed over 10,000 petty offenders as part of efforts to decongest prisons and reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in the correctional facilities.

Kenya’s virus load currently stands at 4,374 with 1,550 recoveries and 119 deaths.

