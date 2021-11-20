Three Officers in Custody after Suspects Escape from Police Station in Narok

Three police officers, Corporal Carmax Okelo, Jalus Okoa and Andrew Bett are in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday after three suspects escaped from Kilgoris Police station in Narok county.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning in Transmara West sub-county.

According to a police report, the suspects have been identified as Shadrack Leparan, 29, a murder suspect, Enocj Ndege, 28, a theft suspect, and Patrick Mausa 31. They broke the police cell wall before fleeing.

“It was reported by NO 90198 PC Jalaus Okoa the report office personnel reported three suspects who were in the police cells had escaped. SCPS, SCCIO, OCS together with other officers visited the scene at the station cells building and established that the three suspects in cells names: Shadrack Leparan, 29, a murder suspect, Enocj Ndege, 28, a theft suspect, and Patrick Mausa 31, had escaped breaking cell wall,” a police report reads in part.

Read: Suspect Dies Mysteriously While In Police Custody In Embu

At the time of the incident, there were five suspects in custody with only the three managing to escape. Consequently, the remaining two claimed that they did not hear anything while their colleagues orchestrated the jailbreak.

“There were a total of five suspects in the same cells and the remaining two reported that they did not hear their colleagues escape. The night duty officer CPL Carmax Okello did not notice the escape,” the police report added.

The officers were on duty when the incident happened hence are liable for the same and will be presented in court on Monday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...