Three More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya’s Caseload Rises To 36,157

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country has risen to 36,157 after 188 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are from a 3,092 sample size. The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 497,652.

At the same time, three more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 622.

The number of recoveries also rose to 296. A total of 28 patients who recovered are from the Home-Based Care Program and 268 were discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries in the country now stands at 23,067.

CS Kagwe said today’s new cases are all are Kenyans except five foreigners. Also, 149 are males while 39 are females.

The youngest patient is a two-year-old while the oldest is 78 years.

In terms of distribution of the new cases in counties, Mombasa County recorded the highest number at (43), Turkana (29), Trans Nzoia (27) and Nairobi (23).

Kiambu had (10) cases, Nakuru (7), Kajiado (7), Uasin Gishu (5), Kilifi (5), Embu (5), Kisumu (4), Kericho (4), Taita Taveta (4), Kitui (2), Nyeri (2), Laikipia (2), Meru (2) while Narok, Machakos Lamu, Samburu, Tharaka Nithi , Garissa and Kakmega had one case each.

The 43 cases in Mombasa are from Kisauni (15), Mvita (9), Changamwe and Jomvu (6) cases each, Nyali (5) and Likoni (2). In Turkana, all the 29 cases are from Turkana Central while in Trans Nzoia, the 27 cases are from Saboti (21), Kiminini (4) and Endebes (2).

In Nairobi, the 23 cases are from Dagoretti North (4), Kibra and Langata (3) cases each, Embakasi Central and Westlands (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani, Makadara, Ruaraka and Starehe (1) case each.

The 10 in cases in Kiambu are from Thika (6), Kiambu Town (2), Lari and Ruiru (1) case each. In Nakuru, the 7 cases are from Naivasha (6) and Nakuru West (1), while the 7 cases in Kajiado, are in Kajiado East (4) and Kajiado North (3).

