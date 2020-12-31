Three More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya’s Caseload Rises To 96,458

Three more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, raising the number of fatalities recorded in the country to 1,670.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 207 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 from 4,988 samples tested in the same period.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 96,458. The total number of tests conducted so far stands at 1,046,667.

From the new cases, 190 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners and 130 are males while 77 are females. The youngest is a five-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 84.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (93), Bungoma (16), Uasin Gishu (14), Mombasa (11), Nakuru (11), Kiambu (11), Homabay (8), Kajiado (5), Busia (5), Makueni (5), Kakamega (3), Kisumu (3), Kwale (3), Nandi (3), Trans Nzoia (3), Kilifi (2), Taita Taveta (2), Isiolo (2), Vihiga (2), Machakos (2), Siaya (1), Mandera (1) and Garissa (1).

CS Kagwe said 262 more people have recovered from the disease, 238 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 24 were discharged from various hospitals.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 78,737.

Currently, there are 662 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, and 3,024 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

28 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen, while one patient is on observation.

Another 22 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, out of whom 21 are on general wards and one in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

