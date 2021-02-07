Three More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 129 New Cases

129 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus, out of a sample size of 4,797 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said total confirmed positive cases are now 101,819.

“The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,214,742. From the cases 96 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners, ” the CS said.

The new Covid-19 cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 87, Uasin Gishu 12, Kiambu 11, Machakos 4, Kisumu 3, Isiolo 2, Kajiado 2, Laikipia 2, Bungoma 1, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Meru 1, Mombasa 1 and Nyamira 1.

CS Kagwe said 59 patients more patients have recovered from the disease. 25 from various health facilities while 34 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,361.

Unfortunately, three more patients have succumbed to the virus pushing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 1,779.

Currently, there are 391 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,378 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

A total of 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen with four on observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

