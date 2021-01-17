Three More Deaths As Kenya Records 80 New Covid-19 Cases

Three more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in Kenya so far to 1,731.

At the same time, 80 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,733 tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 99,162.

A total of 1,125,679 samples have been tested so far.

From the new cases, 62 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. 48 are male and 32 are female. The youngest is an eleven-year-old child while the oldest is aged 81.

The 80 new cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 62, Meru 4, Busia 3, Kwale 3, Kiambu 2, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Mombasa 1, Nyandarua 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Kagwe said 26 more patients have recovered from the respiratory disease, 24 from the Home-Based Care Program, while two have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country is now at 82,350.

Currently, there are 699 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide. Another 1,642 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

CS Kagwe noted that 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen. Three are on observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards.

There is one patient in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)

