Kenya Confirms Three More COVID-19 Cases, Number Rises To 31

Kenya has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi says.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 31.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Ms Mwangangi said the new cases are spread out in five counties namely; Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale.

She also noted that the cases are close contacts of previous cases.

They are all Kenyan women aged between 30 to 61. Two of the new cases are from Kilifi and one from Nairobi.

The government, she added, has traced at least 1,029 close contacts who are being monitored closely by medical professionals.

She also noted that some 123 close contacts have been discharged after completing the mandatory 14 day monitoring period.

“We have traced 1029 close contacts. 123 out of these have been discharged after a 14-day follow up period. 18 individuals are admitted at Mbagathi awaiting tests. We are having consultations on how to handle Kilifi county and other emerging hotspots,” Dr Mwangangi said.

Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth on his part said that the testing will be scaled up.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a dusk till dawn curfew that will take effect on March 27 as the government seeks to stem the spread of coronavirus.

He also announced the full recovery of one COVID-19 patient as he announced directives meant to cushion Kenyans.

“Today we have registered our first patient who has fully recovered from this virus,” he said.

The patient, Dr Amoth has confirmed is the second reported case and not “patient zero” as earlier claimed.

“The patient released is case number 2 who had been admitted at Mbagathi. The patient met the criteria after 2 consecutive negative tests,” he said.

The government has also introduced penalties for those who dare flout the set directives.

They include:

1. Carrying passengers in a vehicle that is not disinfected could cost you Sh40,000

2. Penalty for a landlord who fails to disinfect their rental is Sh80,000

3. Penalty for exposing infection to others is Sh30,000 or three years in prison

4. Those infected by those who do not take precautions can seek damages

5. Penalty for hotel owners who fail to disinfect their premises is Sh80,000

6. General penalty for defying any order is Sh15,000 or one year in prison

7. Government has the right to enter any premises for inspection

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu