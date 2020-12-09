Three Mitsumi Business Park Workers, Police Officer Arrested For Stealing Sh5.5 Million From Accountant

A police officer based at Ruiru Police Station has been arrested alongside three Mitsumi Business Park workers over a robbery with violence incident.

Three suspects have been identified as; Albert Ochola, Walter Kiverenge, and Bernard Ogutu Oketch.

They are accused of accosting an accountant inside a lift where they stole $50,000 (Sh5.5 million).

Armed with pistols, the four attacked the woman who was on her way to the bank.

“Armed with pistols, the four, together with others who are being sought accosted the accountant while inside a lift as she was heading to deposit the cash in the bank,” DCI said in a tweet.

At Ochola’s Huruma Estate home, Parklands detectives recovered 10,000 dollars, while at Kiverenge’s Kawangware home, sleuths found 12,300 dollars.

The latter, a staff supervisor, had concealed the cash inside a water dispenser.

At Mr Oketch’s Mathare Area One residence, detectives found 10,000 dollars, a brand new TV and two mobile phones.

The suspects will be arraigned on Thursday.

