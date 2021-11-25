Three Men Masquerading as Police Officers Rob Uber Driver and his Passenger

An Uber drive and his passenger are counting their losses after they were accosted and robbed by three men masquerading as Police officers.

The Uber driver, James Ndich was ferrying a client, Augustus Mutisa from Utawala where he had gone to withdraw some money. Mutisa was heading to Mihang’o area and on their way, they were stopped by three men pretending to be police officers.

According to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the three suspects who had been trailing the Uber vehicle, accused Ndich of causing death by dangerous driving.

Read: Ingenious Ways Corrupt Police Officers Collect Bribes from the Public

“While along JUJO Road near the school m/r BH 716598 about 2km west of the station they were stopped by three occupants aboard a black motor vehicle reg no. Unknown that had been trailing them, the three who impersonated police officers alleged that the Uber driver was wanted for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Police say the three suspects then took control of the vehicle and sandwiched Mutisa at the backseat before robbing him of Sh414,839 which he had just withdrawn from the bank.

Read Also: Police Officer Arrested for Robbing Tuk Tuk Driver of Sh1,100 in Murang’a

“They bundled the driver onto the co-drivers seat, while the reporter was sandwiched in the back seat and they took control of the vehicle. They then robbed the reporter of all the cash he had and tied him up,” a police report said

The suspects then dumped their victims at Karagita area near Nairobi River before speeding off.

The incident is under investigation by DCI officers from the Kayole Division.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...