Three M-Pesa Shops in Kamukunji Robbed of Sh1.3 million

Three M-Pesa shops in Kamukunji area in Nairobi were robbed of a total of Sh1.3 million on Thursday morning. Shadrack Ondera lost Sh244,000, Mumo of Maanal Ventures lost Sh300,000 while Mutile lost Sh800,000 in the robbery incident that occurred at 5.30 am.

According to a Police report, the victims were accosted by six men armed with what appeared to be pistols. They were then asked to surrender their monies, and after complying, the police report says the robbers walked away slowly and entered Majengo slums.

Mutile proceeded to report the incident at Shauri Moyo police station at 6.58 am. The police report OB Number 23/04/05/2022 says that eyewitnesses at the scene did not dare raise alarm or attempt to stop the robbers. Luckily, no one was harmed.

The authorities said the three M-Pesa businesses were next to each other in the Majengo Kwa Viatu district. A fourth shop belonging to Ann Ngina Kilonzi was also broken into, but nothing was stolen because there was no money in the storage box.

