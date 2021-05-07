Three Kisumu Officials Arrested Over Missing Ksh6.8 Million Mosquito Nets

Police in Kisumu County have arrested three senior health officials over disappearance of mosquito nets worth Ksh6.8 million.

The over 17,000 mosquito nets were meant for free distribution to families in Nyando to curb the spread of malaria in the area.

The nets were distributed to the county by the national government with support from the Global Fund to protect families, especially those in the flood-prone areas, from mosquito attacks.

Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu told members of the press that 181 bales were missing from Nyang’ande hospital and another 160 from Rabuor hospital with each bale containing 50 nets.

Those arrested are Theresa Anyango Otieno, who is the acting officer in charge at Rabuor sub-county hospital; Cynthia Akinyi, the acting officer in charge of net distribution at Nyang’ande area; and David Ouma, the officer in charge at Nyang’ande hospital.

Police are still looking for two more suspects, namely Dickson Malit who is stationed at Rabuor sub-county hospital but is currently on study leave, as well as one Samuel Omino.

Irate residents are reported to have stormed Rabuor Hospital demanding the nets after some of them were turned away by the facility’s officials.

