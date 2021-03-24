Three Killed, Several Injured as Mandera Bound Bus Runs Over IED

At least three people died and several others injured on Wednesday morning after a bus they were travelling in ran over an Improvised explosive device (IED) set on Arabia Road in Mandera county.

Eyewitnesses said the was heading to Mandera Town from Lafey.

In photos seen by this writer, the bus that overturned due to the impact of the bomb was badly damaged with its roof ripped off.

Police fear that the number of casualties might increase.

The attack comes a day after security agents reportedly repulsed an attempt by Al Shabaab militants to attack a police camp in Lafey, Mandera County, the latest in a series of related attacks in the region.

Authorities linked the group to the Wednesday attack.

The security forces in the area have been on a high alert following reports of a planned attack.

In November last year, five police officers were injured in a similar attack by suspected Al Shabab militants between the Jabibar and Rhamu road in Mandera.

This is after their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that had been set on the road minutes after departing the border town.

Police said the officers were escorting a Nairobi-bound bus from Mandera town.

