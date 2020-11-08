Three Killed, Seven Others Injured In A Kirinyaga Road Accident

Three people have been confirmed dead and seven others injured after a matatu collided head-on with a lorry along the Makutano-Embu road in Kirinyaga County.

While confirming the incident, Mwea -West Police Commander Aden Alio said the ill-fated Nissan Matatu was headed to Ngurubani from Makutano while the lorry was headed to Makutano when the accident occurred.

All the casualties were passengers in the matatu.

The police boss said those who were injured were rushed to the Rose Medical Centre where they are currently admitted while the bodies of the deceased were moved to the Mwea Mission Hospital Mortuary.

Read: Cop Arrested After Shooting, Killing Colleague In Kirinyaga

The driver of the lorry has since been arrested.

Aden said he may face charges of causing deaths by careless driving once investigations are complete.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu