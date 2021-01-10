Three killed In Kibwezi Head-on Crash

Three people died on Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer at Manyanya area in Kibwezi, Makueni county.

Police reports indicate that the car, a Nissan Juke, was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi and the trailer to the opposite direction.

The crash occurred at around 5am.

“The driver of the personal car lost control and collided head-on with the trailer killing three occupants,” Makueni police boss Joseph Ole Napeiyan said.

Read: Indonesian Plane Crash: Body Parts Recovered As Hopes For Survivors Diminish

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Makindu Hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu