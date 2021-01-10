in NEWS

Three killed In Kibwezi Head-on Crash

Scene of accident [Photo/Courtesy]

Three people died on Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer at Manyanya area in Kibwezi, Makueni county.

Police reports indicate that the car, a Nissan Juke, was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi and the trailer to the opposite direction.

The crash occurred at around 5am.

“The driver of the personal car lost control and collided head-on with the trailer killing three occupants,” Makueni police boss Joseph Ole Napeiyan said.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Makindu Hospital.

Road Accident

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

