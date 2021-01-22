Three Kenyan Footballers Drafted To Major League Soccer

Three Kenyan footballers were Thursday drafted in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the United States top-flight.

Highly rated central midfielder Philip Mayaka, was picked by Colorado Rapids at number three overall.

The 21-year-old, who is eligible to play for Kenya’s Harambee Stars, was turning out for Clemson University side Clemson Tigers.

Here’s a glimpse of Mayaka’s skills, which made him amongst the top picks in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

A Generation Adidas signee! What to expect from Philip Mayaka // #SuperDraft by @adidassoccer pic.twitter.com/LriikYgZ4Z — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 21, 2021

Nabi Kibunguchy whose father is a Kenyan, and is eligible for both the US and Kenya, was picked by Minnesota United FC from Sacramento Republic Academy.

“I fell in love at an early age,” Kibunguchy said of the sport. “My dad used to play soccer back in Kenya.”

Right winger Leroy Enzugusi from Drake Bulldogs of Drake University was picked by Nashville SC.

