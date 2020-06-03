Three Mombasa Based Kenya Power Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three Kenya Power employees in Mombasa have tested positive for the coronavirus, CEO Bernard Ngugi said.

In a statement, Mr Ngugi said that the three staff members are currently in isolation and receiving the necessary medical attention.

“The three employees have been isolated and are under medical treatment and psychological support as they recover,” he said.

Further, he stated, the trio were working on the first floor of Electricity Building down at the coastal city.

As a result, their colleagues have also been tested for the respiratory disease and the building fumigated with the help of MOH officials.

“Employees working on the first floor of the building and banking hall have also been requested to stay home for one week as they await results and health check clearance before resuming duty,” he added.

Last week on Tuesday, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) announced the closure of its Mvita, Mombasa County branch after an employee contracted the deadly disease.

“The affected staff who were working with him have been informed and are currently undergoing counseling and screening to ensure their safety and well-being,” Bank CEO Joshua Oigara explained.

As of Tuesday, Mombasa’s positive cases stood at 517 with a high number of deaths occurring at home.

The ministry of health has so far reported 2,093 COVID-19 cases, 72 of which were registered yesterday.

Kenya’s death toll is currently at 71 and 499 recoveries.

