Three Kenya Power Board Members Resign To Pursue Personal Interests

Three Kenya Power Board members have resigned.

Their resignation comes just days after the company’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was replaced with an interim boss.

Mr Geoffrey Muli was named its new interim CEO just two weeks ago, replacing Eng Rosemary Oduor.

Engineers Elizabeth Rogo, Abdulrazaq Ali, and Dr Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki have resigned from Kenya Power’s Board “to pursue other personal interests,” just two years after being nominated as non-executive directors.

Read: Kenya Power to Start Testing Internet Distribution in Nairobi in Two Weeks

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Power hereby announces the resignation of Eng Elizabeth Rogo, Eng Abdulrazaq Ali and Dr Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki as independent directors of the company to pursue other personal interests,” a notice by Kenya Power read.

The three were among five non-executive directors recruited to the firm’s Board in July 2020 to help it turn around. The other two were; Board chairperson Vivienne Yeda and industrialist Sachen Gudka.

The five were appointed to replace the old Board members who had resigned days earlier, including Adil Khawaja, Kairo Thuo, Wilson Kimutai Mugung’ei, Brenda Kokoi, and Zipporah Kerring.

They were appointed at a time when the company had sunk into a Sh2.98 billion net loss for the full year to June 2020, its first loss in 17 years.

Read Also: Kenya Power Looking to Boost Electricity Sales through Electric Mobility Companies

Mr Ali has over 35 years of public service experience, having worked for the government as a deputy and chief executive of different state organizations, as well as the Ministry of Transport and Trade as the Principal Secretary.

Ms Kittony-Waiyaki is a lawyer with over 30 years of experience in conveyance, civil and commercial practice, intellectual property, and energy law, while Ms Rogo is an entrepreneur who created and leads TSAVO Oilfield Services and has extensive engineering knowledge.

The three’s departure comes just months after Kenya Power union workers demanded that Ms Kittony-Waiyaki, Ms Rogo, Mr Gudka, and Ms Yeda be fired due to tendering irregularities at the corporation.

Last year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) invited Kenya Power Board’s non-executive directors to testify before it about procurement disputes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...