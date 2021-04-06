Three Jubilee City MCAs Can Now Breathe Easy After Tribunal Quashes Suspension

Three nominated Jubilee MCAs in Nairobi suspended over disloyalty can now breathe easy after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal overturned the decision.

MCAs Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero were suspended in November last year after the party found them guilty of undermining its leadership.

The three had been summoned for being disloyal to the party by constantly going against its position on a number of issues including one on the Nairobi County Budget Estimates for FY 2020-21.

“The charged members are suspended from Jubilee Party for three months in accordance with Article 13.4.1(a) as read together with regulations 54.1(b) of Jubilee Party National Disciplinary Committee regulations of 2017,” said Muchai Lumatete, the chair of the Jubilee National Disciplinary Committee.

Read: Jubilee Party Dewhips Three Nairobi MCAs For Six Months For Disregarding Party Position

The MCAs, who were allied to then Governor Mike Sonko, were also dewhipped from all house committees for six months.

However, in a ruling delivered last month, the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal quashed the suspension terming it unlawful and one that has no legal effect.

Desma Nungo, the tribunal chairperson, said the disciplinary proceedings against the trio were unprocedural and violated the laws and their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Nungo further stated that the MCAs, who challenged their suspension on December 10, were unfairly treated.

Read Also: Two Ruto Allied Nairobi MCAs Summoned By Jubilee Party For Disregarding Party Position

“In the view of the foregoing, we find that the complaint dated December 10, 2020 is merited and we accordingly grant the following orders……,” read the ruling in part.

“A declaration is hereby issued restraining the respondents and the interested parties by themselves or through their agents from implementing the decision by the respondent’s disciplinary committee to suspend the complainants from the Jubilee Party and all committees of the County Assembly of Nairobi in which they are members,” the ruling added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu