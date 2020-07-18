Three Journalists Injured Following Confrontation With Rowdy Youths At Hamisi MP Gimose’s Home

Three journalists have been injured in the course of duty following a confrontation with rowdy youths at the home of Hamisi MP Charles Gimose.

The journalists have been identified as one who works with Ebru TV while the other two work with a local TV within Vihiga County, with their identities, kept anonymous for safety reasons.

According to Star, the trio were up for a story when rowdy youths came out of nowhere and wanted to force their way into the MP’s compound. They became wild forcing security officers manning the place to flee.

Apparently, the police authorities were called making the situation worse as Gimose’s house was turned into a shield when the confrontation between the police and the rowdy youths was ongoing.

The officers had run out of tear gas canisters in efforts to engage the rowdy youths while the crowds kept on swelling in triplets against the security officers.

Reports indicate that the youths were advocating for MP Gimose to be given time to hold and conduct his activities like other leaders in the region without bias.

Earlier in the day, reports indicated that Tanga tanga allied politicians including former Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale were to hold a meeting at MP Gimose’s home. They were however dispersed using teargas by police officers.

This comes at a time where Luhya Unity has been the song of the day, with different Western Kenya leaders trying to stamp their might on who is the best to take over as the region’s Kingpin.

Last week, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford K Moses Wetangula were stopped from holding a scheduled meeting after security agencies from Luanda and Emuhaya sub-counties camped outside the home of Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba.

This was said to be an intimidation tactic to ensure the leaders did not hold the said meeting.

