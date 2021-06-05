Three in Custody After Allegedly Attacking, Robbing Chinese Contractors of Sh6 Million in Kiambu

Police have in custody three suspects who are said to have attacked and robbed Chinese contractors of Sh6 million.

The incident took place at the Kariminu (II) Dam site in Gatundu North, Kiambu.

“They were forced to surrender approximately Ksh6 million,” a police report reads in part.

Police are probing the Friday night incident where two foreigners were attacked.

According to Kiambu County Police Commander Ali Nuno, the armed thugs could have gained access into the site through a water supply tunnel.

Read: DCI Arrest Suspect Notorious for Drugging revelers in Kiambu County

The three suspects, who are being held at the Kamwangi Police Station, include the site watchman and the Chinese contractors’ driver.

The suspects, in the case booked under OB number OB/2/5/62021, are set to be charged with robbery with violence.

The ongoing Sh24 billion dam project is expected to boost water supply to Thika, Juja, Ruiru and Nairobi areas upon completion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu