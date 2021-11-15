Three Homa Bay County Officials Among Six Arrested Over Sh85 Million Fraud

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested six people linked to Sh85 million fraudulent dealings in Homa Bay County.

The suspects arrested on Monday include three officers from the county government and three suppliers.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said the suspects conspired to steal public funds through irregular tenders and disbursement of multiple monthly salaries.

The companies that were awarded the tenders, the EACC boss said, are associated with the officials.

Those arrested include former Clerk of the County Assembly Bob Otieno, Chief Finance Officer Caroline Chepkemoi, Senior Accounts Controller Maurice Odiwuor and Evelyne Awino, a director of Nyangume Enterprises.

Others are directors of Damila Enterprises David Obonyo and Lilian Achieng.

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Tuesday to answer, among others, unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, stealing, and money laundering charges.

