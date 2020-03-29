Three Guns, 155 Rounds of Ammunition Stolen From Kibos Police Post Armoury

Buglers broke into Kibos police post armoury on Saturday night and stole three guns, a G3, a Liai and an MP5 rifles and 155 rounds of ammunition.

According to Kisumu County police commander Job Boronjo, the raid was done at 11pm when the officer who was on duty Constable Peter Ochieng Odenyo left shortly to pick something from his house.

“Police Constable Ochieng Odenyo who was the report office personnel said that he had briefly gone to his house and when he came back he found the armoury having been broken into by unknown persons and all the three rifles that were there stolen. Sgt David Makali [in charge] rushed to the scene and found the steel door to the armoury wide open and all the three rifles, a G3, a Liai and an MP5, 2G3 magazines, 2 MP5 magazines, 135 rounds of 7.62mm and 20 rounds of 9mm calibre missing,” said the police report.

The armoury padlock was not found at the scene of crime.

The suspects escaped through a nearby sugarcane plantation, and the police could not catch up with them due to heavy rains.

