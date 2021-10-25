Three Guards Arrested Following The Killing of Form Four Boy at Komothai Girls

Police in Kiambu are holding three security guards from Komothai Girls Secondary School following the lynching of a Form Four boy in the school last week.

Brian Mbage, a 17-year-old student of Gathiruini Boys High School, was allegedly beaten up by students and members of staff after sneaking into the girls’ school at night.

The guards were arrested after detectives from Kiambu Police Headquarters recorded statements from the students over the incident. The trio is being processed for arraignment.

The sleuths are also searching for five boys said to have been in the company Mbage but managed to escape after the deceased was cornered at around 4am Thursday.

A statement released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicated that the boys walked out of their school and crept into a girls dormitory at Komothai girls secondary school.

“They had under the cover of darkness tiptoed into Phoeb House for an unknown mission, before they were spotted by some girls who immediately raised alarm, attracting the whole school,” DCI said.

All the six boys took to their heels after smelling danger.

However, the 17-year-old boy couldn’t catch up with his peers who managed to escape to safety.

A mob comprising of students and members of staff descended on the deceased with crude weapons, blows and kicks inflicting serious injuries on him.

The teenager sustained physical injuries on the head and forehead.

He was rushed to Kigumo Level IV Hospital in an unconscious state. He, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the facility.

Mbage’s mother has asked the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

