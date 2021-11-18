Three Fugitive Terrorists Back at Kamiti Prison Following Arrest in Kitui

Three fugitive terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Sunday are now back behind bars.

The trio; Musharaf Abdalla alias Alex Shikanda aged 34, Joseph Juma Odhiambo, 30, and Mohammed Ali Abikar, 35, were flown back to Nairobi from Kitui where they were nabbed.

Receiving them back were Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Read: Three Terror Convicts Who Escaped From Kamiti Prison Arrested in Kitui

The jailbirds, who were serving jail terms ranging from 15 years to 41 years, were spotted by locals who alerted the police.

They were allegedly trying to flee the country to Somalia at the time of the arrest.

The three escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility at around 1am after dislodging a brick on the wall of their cell.

Read Also: Head of Kamiti Prison, 5 Warders Arraigned Over Terror Suspects’ Escape

The government had offered Sh60 million reward for information leading to their arrest.

The arrest comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked Wycliffe Ogalo, the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service, over the security breach.

Ogalo was replaced by Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba who was sworn in shortly after the sacking.

Read Also:;President Kenyatta Fires Prisons Boss After Terror Convicts Escaped From Kamiti

The Head of Kamiti Prison Charles Mutembei and several wardens who were arrested this week will remain in custody until Monday.

They are accused of aiding terrorists escape jail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...