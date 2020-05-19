Three Disguised As Citizen TV Journalists Arrested While Trying To Interview John Mututho (Video)

Three people disguised as Citizen TV journalists have been arrested while trying to interview former Naivasha MP John Mututho.

The impersonators have been identified as one female and two males who allegedly traveled all the way from Nairobi County.

According to a local blog, the trio claimed their report was needed for the 1 PM bulletin hence began contacting the former MP early in the morning.

Apparently, Muthutho became suspicious when they failed to produce their accreditation cards and alerted the police authorities.

Read: Fake Journalist Cons Police Officer Sh300,000 In Eldoret

“They started contacting me today morning at around 8 AM and by 10 AM, they had made around 10 calls. They told me that the report was needed for the 1 PM bulletin…I wondered why they needed coronavirus related information from me,” said Mututho.

Police reports indicate that upon arrest, one tripod and a microphone were recovered as they were taken to Mwariki Police Station.

The media station accounts that one of the journalists arrested, Peter Manjau had been caught in a similar scenario in Nyeri.

Further, during arrest he retracted his statement to mean he was a citizen of Kenya and not a Citizen TV journalist as it was initially insinuated.

“I’m a citizen of Kenya, you need to understand the difference between Citizen TV and a citizen of this country,” he told the officers.

Police in Nakuru arrest 3 fake journalists who claimed they were Citizen… https://t.co/aXGfy3ClLt via @YouTube — Miss Odhiambo. (@MallissaMercy) May 19, 2020

