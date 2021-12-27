Three Die While Siphoning Fuel from Overturned Tanker in Kipkaren

Three people who were siphoning fuel from an overturned tanker in Kipkaren have died.

This has been confirmed by Lugari Sub-County Police Commander Benard Ngungu who indicated that the three died after inhaling petrol fumes from the tanker.

Last night, we were forced to use teargas to disperse a crowd that was surging around the tank containing petrol. It is unfortunate that life has been lost through such an incident. Kenyans must learn and always keep off such scenes,” the Police commander said.

The incident happened along the Eldoret-Malaba road.

One other person has been admitted in hospital and is recuperating well. He will be discharged later in the day.

More to follow:

