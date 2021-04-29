Three Dead After Matatu Rams into Truck in Makupa

Three people have died following a grisly accident in Makupa, Mombasa County.

Five others are nursing injuries after a 14-seater PSV headed to Changamwe flew over a concrete barrier colliding with an oncoming lorry.

Coast regional traffic boss, Peter Maina, told the Standard the cause of accident was unclear.

The injured persons have since been taken to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

The remains of the three others were transferred to the facility’s mortuary.

The 7 am incident caused a huge snarl-up on the Makupa-Changamwe route.

