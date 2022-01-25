Three Dead, 10 Injured in Early Morning Kiambu Accident

A Tuesday morning accident in Kimende area, Kiambu County has left three people dead and 10 others nursing serious injuries.

According to Lari sub-county police boss Steve Kirui, the accident involved a 14-seater matatu and a lorry. The lorry was heading to Nairobi while the matatu was bound for Naivasha.

Witnesses have recounted that the lorry was attempting to overtake when it collided with the matatu head-on. Three people who died were from the 14-seater matatu and included the driver and two passengers.

10 others were rushed to Kijabe Mission hospital where they are recuperating.

A number of people are feared dead following a horrific road accident involving a matatu, lorry and a private salon car in the Kimende area, Lari Constituency, Kiambu County. pic.twitter.com/voB5lvJ7Gi — Marvin Chege (@marvin_chege10) January 25, 2022

Last week, a ghastly accident involving a sugarcane tractor and two busses in Homa Bay county left three members of the same family dead.

Read: Ghastly Accident Leaves Three Family Members Dead in Homa Bay

The accident happened along the Rodi-Ndhiwa highway. One other person is nursing serious injuries.

Reports indicated that two busses were headed to Nairobi at the time of the accident while the tractor which was transporting tonnes of sugarcane was headed to Ndiwa. While dodging the two busses, the tractor overturned and fell on three people who were riding on a motorbike. On the motorbike was a businessman Victor Okoth who was riding home with his wife and two kids. One child died on the spot with the parents while the other is in hospital nursing serious injuries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...