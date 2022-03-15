Three DCI Sleuths in Trouble For Receiving Sh1 Million Bribe from Chinese Man

Three police officers from the Dagoretti Police Station’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been charged with taking Sh1 million from a Chinese investor, Pan Xido Yan, in exchange for not charging his spouse with an immigration offense.

However, the primary suspect, Julius Onyango Oguma, did not appear in court as requested by the investigating officer, thus Charles Macharia Wanjiru, Samuel Yunnah Kukhuvilo, and Joseph Gikara Gachera did not plead to the allegations.

As a result, Senior Principal Magistrate Victor Wakumile of the anti-corruption court ordered Mr Oguma to appear for a plea hearing on March 22.

“I indulge the defence so as to put their house in order. Summons to issue against Julius Onyango Oguma. Plea-(taking) deferred to March 22, 2022 at 9am,” Mr Wakumile ruled.

Prosecutors claim the cops fired shots into the air to prevent officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from apprehending them.

Mr Onyango managed to flee the scene of incident. Four counts of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, taking a bribe, obstruction, assisting a prisoner in escaping, and robbery with violence have been filed against the accused.

The sleuths are accused of accepting a Sh1 million bribe from the foreigner in exchange for not charging his wife Gong Huan with being in Kenya without legal immigration documents.

The crime, the court heard, was committed on November 28, 2018.

Mr Onyango is also accused of taking a bribe of Sh200,000 from Jane Wangui, an employee of Mr Pan, in exchange for not charging Ms Gong in the second count.

The four officers are accused of drawing their weapons and shooting in the air to scare EACC officers James Wachira, Martin Mbuvi, Philip Major, and Alex Nyakundi away at the Kabete Police Station.

Mr Wanjiru, Mr Kukhuvilo, and Mr Gachera have been charged with assisting Mr Onyango in evading justice.

Mr Wanjiru is also accused of stealing Sh7,000 and work card from Mr Major in a violent manner.

The case has been adjourned until March 22.

