Three Cops Arrested Over Suspected Child Serial Killer Wanjala’s Escape from Cells

Three police officers were on Wednesday evening arrested over the escape from custody of self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala.

The apprehended officers were; Jogoo Road police station deputy OCS Philip Mbithi and two others; Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwende, who were on duty.

The trio is likely to face charges of aiding the escape of the suspect from lawful custody and negligence of duties.

The cops were last evening taken to Nairobi Area command for questioning before being detained at Capitol Hill cells pending arraignment on Thursday.

At least 20 people including those in custody with Wanjala and police officers, were grilled over the escape.

The suspect is believed to have escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station either on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

He was expected in court on Wednesday for a mention of some of his cases that are still under investigation.

Cops who were duty said they realised he was missing at around 7 am during a roll call.

Wanjala who was yet to take a formal plea, had confessed to killing at least 12 children when he was arrested back in July.

He confessed to killing the children in a span of four years from Nairobi, Machakos and Bungoma counties.

The child serial killer told the police that he posed as a football coach to lure his victims. He would then take their lives and dump their remains in different places.

So far five bodies have been recovered.

Wanjala was arrested when he demanded money from one of the victim’s parents.

