Three Chinese Nationals Plead Guilty to Unlawful Business Operation in Kilimani

Three Chinese national have been charged with operating a business in Nairobi without the requisite permits.

The National Police Service (NPS) said that the three accused Wang Peng, Wang Hao and Gan Liyu were charged with operating a business unlawfully at the China Centre in Kilimani.

The three were apprehended after a multi-agency team comprising of DCI and immigration department officers visited the Befresh Organics Limited business on October 25.

The trio pleaded guilty to the charges and were remanded at Nairobi’s Industrial Area prisons. They will be sentenced today.

The police noted that there was an influx of foreigners who were operating businesses unlawfully in the country.

“Our pride as a nation is being home to multi-ethnic and multi-national citizens who eke a daily living in their respective trades,” read the statement.

They asked Kenyans to be vigilant in any recruitment process, urging foreigners to obtain the requisite documentation required for them to work in the country.

“We caution the public against employing unauthorized persons, as that would amount to an illegality. Foreign nationals are encouraged to obtain relevant documentation and approvals from the immigration Department,” read the statement.

